CM Sarma Emphasizes On Potential of Animal Husbandry at Guwahati’s Khanapara

Guwahati’s Khanapara Veterinery Field witnessed an insightful address by the Chief Minister on the immense potential of animal husbandry in the region.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted that animal husbandry serves as a significant contributor to the rural economy, holding promising opportunities for Assam's growth. He stressed the need to harness this potential, particularly in milk and egg production, as a means to propel the state's economy forward.
Drawing inspiration from the dairy revolution witnessed in Gujarat with the widespread acclaim of Amul milk, the Chief Minister expressed his determination to bring about a similar transformation in Assam.
To achieve this, he announced the establishment of 181 mobile veterinary units, which would operate akin to the well-known 108 ambulances. These units, equipped with surgical facilities and staffed by veterinarians, would serve the local population by providing essential veterinary services.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister outlined plans to raise awareness among the populace about animal husbandry practices. Artificial breeding arrangements have already been put in place to facilitate the breeding of lakhs of cattle within the next four years.
As part of this initiative, 75,000 cattle herders are targeted to benefit from the scheme. Additionally, the government plans to train 400 doctors annually to support the growing demand for veterinary expertise.
In an effort to boost milk production, the Chief Minister set a goal to achieve an annual output of 40 lakh litres. He emphasized the importance of ensuring each cow's productivity, aiming for an average yield of 12-13 litres per day. To incentivize dairy farmers, a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre will be provided, with provisions to increase it to Rs 8 in the future.
The Chief Minister also underscored the significance of focusing on piggery, encouraging efforts to develop this sector alongside dairy farming.