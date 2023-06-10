Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reaches Manipur, Meets CM N Biren Singh Amid Crisis
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh in Manipur to discuss the backdrop of the ongoing violence in the state.
On Friday, the Supreme Court had declined the urgent listing of a plea against the suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur since May 3, saying High Court is seized of the matter.
"High Court is seized of the matter. Why are you duplicating it? Let it come before the regular bench", a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal had said.
The ban on the internet was imposed on May 3 and remains in effect till now.
The unabated violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, broke out during a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.
For over a month, violence gripped the northeastern state and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.
Earlier, the top court expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur during the violence between the two communities. It also stressed taking adequate measures to restore normalcy there.
On March 27, the High Court directed the State to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.