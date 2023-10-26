'CM Sarma Hasn't Spoken to Me Till Now,' Says Junmoni Rabha's Mother

After losing two children, the grieving mother of late Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, Sumitra Rabha on Thursday revealed neither Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma nor any other person visited or spoke to her.
Addressing a press conference, Sumitra said, “I lost my daughter a few months ago and now my son. I feel very lonely now. Several people are assuming that the chief minister have assisted me in any way or contacted me after the tragic death of my daughter but this is not true.”
Asking the chief minister to deliver justice to the citizens of Assam, Sumitra said, “I do not want to seek any sort of help from the chief minister as he was not there when we needed him.”
“I don’t have anything more to get now, I have lost both of my children. I am all alone now, what will I do? Now the chief minister should give justice to the people of Assam, the media who helped and stood with me during the difficult times,” she added.
She expressed her views on the ongoing investigation into the death of her daughter Junmoni Rabha.
She said, “The Assam Police, CID and now CBI, all three have investigated the matter but to no avail. How did the CBI found the mobile phone when the police and CID could recover it?”
Sumitra further informed about the missing purse belonging to Junmoni Rabha where her ATM card and several documents were there, however, the CBI is yet to recover it.
She also mentioned about a local news portal covering news stating CM Sarma contacted the grieving family of Junmoni Rabha. Refuting the news, Sumitra said, “A news portal covered that CM Sarma contacted us after we lost our daughter but it is false claim. How could they cover the news when he didn’t talk or visited us even for once?”
Earlier on May 18, CM Sarma had opened up stating that not only the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he was ready to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the family of the deceased police official demands.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “There are many aspects involved in the incident. Hence, it will be unfair to criticize the deceased. Similarly, it is unfair to point out fingers at the entire police department for the entire incident. If the family members of the deceased police officer demand, I am ready to hand over the investigation to CBI.”
Following this, the case was handed over to the CBI for further investigation into the matter.