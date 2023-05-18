CM Sarma Opens Up on SI Junmoni Rabha’s Suspicious Death

Amidst several dramatic twists and turns in the death case of Junmoni Rabha, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday opened up stating that not only the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he is ready to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the family of the deceased police official demands.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “There are many aspects involved in the incident. Hence, it will be unfair to criticize the deceased. Similarly, it is unfair to point out fingers at the entire police department for the entire incident. If the family members of the deceased police officer demand, I am ready to hand over the investigation to CBI.”
The minister also said the smuggling of fake gold continues from Lakhimpur as well as other parts of the state and the police are trying to crack down on every possible angle since last three years.
Meanwhile, the CID Assam has carried out an interrogation at the Nagaon police guest house in connection to the suspicious death of the Kaliabor SI Junmoni Rabha on Thursday.
As part of their investigation, the CID has summoned the officer-in-charge of Nagaon Sadar police station, OC Manoj Rajbongshi, for questioning.
Earlier, the officer-in-charge of Haibargaon police station, OC Abhajyoti Rabha, was also summoned by the CID.
A dedicated three-member CID investigation team has been stationed at the Bangalmora police station in the Lakhimpur district. This team has been meticulously examining relevant documents and evidence as they strive to uncover the truth behind Officer Junmoni Rabha's death.
On the other hand, CID on Thursday picked up the eyewitness Pranab Das, of Bokakhat in Golaghat district.
According to initial inputs and videos, he was taken into custody from the premises of a private satellite channel in Guwahati following a TV interview.