CM Sarma Launches Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 in Assam

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched the nationwide mega tree plantation campaign titled 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in Assam as a part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 in the state.

CM Sarma began the campaign by planting a tree at the Ministers' Colony in Dispur early this morning. 

Minister for Environment & Forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with several other top officials were present at the occasion.

The plantation drive which will be held till August 15 aims to plant a total of three crore trees across Assam. Citizens can collect saplings from local distribution centers starting today until August 12, 2024.

Amrit Brikha Andolan Renewal 2024: Registration for (2.0)
