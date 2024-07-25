Amrit Brikha Andolan Renewal 2024: Registration for (2.0)

Following the success of last year’s Amrit Brikshya Andolan, the government has once again opened the application process for this year’s initiative. If you were part of the plantation program last year and wish to continue contributing to this green movement, it's time to complete the Amrit Brikshya Andolan Renewal Registration Form.

Be sure to submit your form before the deadline of July 31, 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about renewing your registration and participating in this year’s program.

Overview of Amrit Brikshya Andolan Renewal Registration 2024-25

The Amrit Brikshya Andolan, a notable plantation drive launched last year in Assam, received significant public engagement. This year, the government is targeting an ambitious goal of planting 3 crore trees across the state. The Assam State Forest Department will provide seedlings free of charge to support this green initiative. The plantation campaign is scheduled to run from August 1 to August 15, 2024. Last year, the government successfully planted 1.19 crore saplings, and they aim to expand this effort further in the coming year.

Objectives of Amrit Brikshya Andolan

1. Promote Widespread Plantation: Increase the number of commercial and non-commercial plants across Assam.

2.Provide Free Seedlings: Distribute seedlings at no cost to the public through the Assam State Forest Department.

3. Engage the Community: Involve local residents in large-scale plantation efforts to foster environmental awareness.

4. Achieve a Large-Scale Goal: Plant a total of 3 crore saplings within the designated plantation period.

5. Build on Previous Success: Continue the successful initiative from the previous year, where 1.19 crore saplings were planted.

How to Plant the Seedlings

To ensure successful planting, follow these simple steps:

1. Watch Instructional Videos: Check the ABA Mobile App for detailed video instructions on planting.

2. Prepare the Pit: Dig a hole measuring 30 cm x 30 cm x 30 cm. Fill this pit with a mix of soil and organic manure.

3. Plant the Seedling: Place the seedling in the pit and compact the surrounding soil to stabilize it.

How to Download the Amrit Brikshya Andolan App

Participants of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan can download the Amrit Brikshya Andolan App from either the official website [aba.assam.gov.in](https://aba.assam.gov.in) or the Google Play Store.

This app is available to all individuals involved in the Amrit Brikshya Andolan initiative. The app offers several useful features:

Upload Plantation Photos: Share images of your planting activities directly through the app.

Check Payment Status: Monitor the status of any payments related to the initiative.

Download Certificates: Access and download your Amrit Brikshya Andolan Certificate.

Make the most of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0 App to stay connected and manage your participation efficiently.

Steps for Amrit Brikshya Andolan Renewal Registration 2024

If you wish to continue your participation in the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, follow these steps to renew your registration:

1. Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the Amrit Brikshya Andolan official site, Click on the link.

2. Locate Renewal Registration: On the homepage, find and click on the "Renew Registration" option.

3. Enter Your Mobile Number: A new page will open where you need to input your mobile number.

4. Verify with OTP: You will receive a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP in the provided field.

5. Submit Your Details: Click the submit button to complete the renewal process.

If you need Need Assistance

For any questions or technical support, you can contact the following:

Phone: 1800 345 3588

Email: itsupport@amtron.in

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of a significant environmental initiative. Renew your participation today and contribute to Assam’s ambitious green goals!