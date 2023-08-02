CM Sarma Launches ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ App to Enrich Assam’s Beauty

With the aim to enrich Assam’s beauty and combat climate change, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a portal named ‘Amrit Brikshya Andolan’ during an event held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur area.
Addressing the event, CM Sarma said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is heading on the path of progress. Inspired by the ideologies of the prime minister, the state government has taken up this programme that will benefit the farmers of the state.”
On September 17, self-help groups, front-line workers, educational institutes and government officials will plant 1 crore commercially viable samplings including sandalwood, teak and sal among others in 3 hours setting their sights on a place in the record books, the chief minister informed.
He said, “Planting of 1 crore commercial sapling will increase biodiversity in the state and through this programme the state will be economically developed.”
“Public Works Department (PWD) can take special initiative in this field by providing bio-fencing instead of concrete wall in house premises,” he added.
The chief minister further informed that the mature saplings that will be planted by the individuals could be sold commercially without acquiring any permission from the forest department.