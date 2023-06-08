1 Crore Saplings To be Planted on October 2: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the government has decided to plant 1 crore saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti with an aim to extend green cover in the state and give a fillip to a tree economy.
The chief minister said, “We have decided to plant 1 crore saplings at a time across the state on October 2 from 9 am to 11 am.”
He further said that, as a mark of gratitude, the state government will reward individuals with Rs 100 for planting a sapling and a further Rs 200 if it survives for three years.
"If we will succeed this year then we will also plant 1 crore saplings next year (2024) on October 2," he added. This will also increase 38% forest cover by 2028.
He further stated that the plantation of 1 crore sapling will help mitigate climate change, will expand our tree economy as the state will offer Rs. 300 per sapling.
Besides CM Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, State ministers cabinet colleagues and MLAs of both ruling and opposition parties took part in the Amit Plantation programme at Chandubi area in Kamrup district.