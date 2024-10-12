CM Sarma Offers Prayers in Guwahati Puja Mandaps on Vijayadashami

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited various Durga Puja pandals across Guwahati on the occasion of Vijayadashami.
CM Sarma visited the Durga Puja mandaps at Gauhati University, Radha Krishna Apartment and Gokul Niwas Housing. He offered prayers and sought the blessings of Maa Durga.
He also visited Durga Puja mandaps at the GRPF (Baripara Residential) campus, Kiran Housing Society, Sagar Housing Society, Tribveni Housing and Kamakhya Nagar. He participated in the spiritual rituals and offered prayers on behalf of the people of Assam.
The Assam Chief Minister participated in the 'Bharat Mata Pujan' program, organized by Pragya as part of a vibrant five-day celebration that began on Mahapanchami at the Assam Engineering Institute grounds in Chandmari, Guwahati.
Meanwhile, taking to social media platform ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “With a few hours left for Maa Durga to head back to Kailash, I took her blessings as I visited several pandals in Guwahati. This is a moment of mixed emotions for us ~ while we celebrate Ravana’s defeat we also feel sad that Maa’s stay is coming to an end.”