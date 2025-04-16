CM Sarma Reviews Major Healthcare Projects in Guwahati, Announces Key Upgrades

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday conducted a detailed inspection of key healthcare infrastructure projects underway in Guwahati, including the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Birubari and the upcoming Mother and Child Hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Advertisment

During his visit to the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of the under-construction buildings and interacted with representatives of contractor firms and hospital authorities. He informed that nearly 80% of the work has been completed, and the entire project is expected to be completed by August 15 this year.

The medical college, whose OPD services were inaugurated in February, will be able to accommodate around 600 patients and offer MBBS education to 100 students annually. Although it will not have super-specialty services initially, the facility will house multiple departments and include 6–7 operation theatres. Provision for private paying cabins will also be available. Furthermore, the adjacent TB hospital will be integrated into the new facility. The government is also considering establishing another hospital in the vicinity, aiming to create a combined 1,000-bed healthcare complex.

Later in the day, CM Sarma visited the construction site of the 1,000-bed Mother and Child Hospital at GMCH, which is being built at an estimated cost of ₹376 crore. He said the eight-storey hospital will provide state-of-the-art medical care for mothers and children and is expected to be inaugurated by the end of October.

Significantly, the Chief Minister announced that once the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), and Mother and Child Hospital become fully operational, the existing GMCH building will be demolished. A new 3,000-bed hospital will be constructed in its place. This move will increase the total capacity of GMCH to 5,000 beds, making it the second-largest hospital in India after the one in Patna.

In a major boost to super-specialty care in the region, MMCH will soon be equipped to carry out liver and kidney transplants. CM Sarma also revealed plans to introduce Proton Beam Therapy—an advanced and highly specialized cancer treatment—at GMCH. Assam will become the third Indian state to offer this facility after Chennai and Mumbai. The equipment is estimated to cost around ₹500 crore.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to come forward with donations, if possible, to support the installation of this life-saving technology.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma also touched upon various issues including the recent viral video from Nalbari, describing it as an example of a "negative mindset." He reiterated that the Assamese language has been officially recognized by the state government and criticized the media for not highlighting positive developments.

He also took a swipe at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, questioning how an alleged transaction of ₹50 lakh could be reduced to just ₹2,000. "Even the clothes I wear are criticized by the Congress," he remarked sarcastically, adding that Akhil Gogoi too has now gone silent.

Also Read: Assam Congress Joins Nationwide Protests, Gheraoes ED Office in Guwahati