Assam Congress Joins Nationwide Protests, Gheraoes ED Office in Guwahati

Thousands of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders staged massive protests by gheraoing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office located on G.S. Road in Guwahati on April 16 (Wednesday).

Advertisment

These protests are a part of the nationwide protests staged by the Indian National Congress in response to what it terms as the "draconian" actions of the Modi Government, including the recent seizure of National Herald assets and the filing of charge sheets against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

During the protest, APCC President Bhupen Borah, along with other members of the APCC, demonstrated against the BJP government in support of Rahul Gandhi.

During the protests, agitated Bhupen Borah remarked, “The ED is being used as a political weapon, and we, the members of the Congress, will never accept it. Moreover, the kind of political planning being carried out against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is unacceptable. We, the APCC, will always stand in support of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

Congress leader Ripun Bora, stated, “Law enforcement bodies such as the ED and CBI are being used by the BJP for their own political purposes, which will lead to the destruction of the democratic process through political revenge. To protect constitutional organizations and safeguard democracy, we have come out to protest against the BJP government.”

The other Congress members were also agitated during the protest and raised their voices against the BJP government.