CM Sarma Slams GMDA Over Unsafe High-Rises, Distributes 43 Urban Officer Appointments

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday strongly criticised the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the municipal corporation for approving large-scale high-rise constructions along natural drains and riverbanks, calling the practice “dangerously negligent.”

Advertisment

Speaking at the Janata Bhawan’s Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dr Sarma highlighted several urban planning lapses, including unsafe approvals in areas near ministerial colonies and riverbanks, stating that such permissions compromise public safety and exacerbate flooding and drainage issues in the city.

He emphasised that even essential natural drainage systems were ignored while granting building approvals, putting residents at risk.

The Chief Minister warned that responsible authorities must ensure proper oversight and documentation before granting construction permits, highlighting the need for accountability in urban development projects.

Following his remarks on urban planning, Dr Sarma handed over appointment letters to 43 newly recruited Urban Technical Officers, who will be deployed across Guwahati to strengthen municipal administration.

The Chief Minister said these officers would play a key role in improving governance, managing infrastructure, and addressing challenges in the city’s urban management.

The ceremony was attended by Urban Development and Housing Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Mayor Mrigen Saraniya, and GMDA Chairman Narayan Dekao, emphasising the need for closer coordination between GMDA and municipal authorities to prevent unsafe urban development in the future.

Dr Sarma also noted that so far, the state government has issued appointment letters to 1,42,029 officers, with the latest batch set to enhance municipal efficiency and technical oversight in urban planning and civic administration.

Also Read: Heritage Wiped Out: Assam’s Oldest Colonial Structure Bulldozed by GMDA