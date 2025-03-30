Heritage Wiped Out: Assam’s Oldest Colonial Structure Bulldozed by GMDA

In an act that has sparked outrage among historians, conservationists, and citizens alike, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has demolished the historic Mahafezkhana — a 19th-century record room believed to be the oldest surviving concrete structure in Assam, and quite possibly in the entire Northeast.

The demolition, reportedly carried out to extend a city park, has drawn sharp criticism for the complete lack of transparency, public consultation, or historical assessment.

A Monument to History — Now Lost Forever

Constructed between 1855 and 1865, the Mahafezkhana was a stunning example of early colonial-era engineering. Measuring 86 feet by 77 feet, it was built with bricks and corrugated sheets, reinforced by solid iron gates and surrounded by a wraparound verandah designed to shield the archive room from both sun and rain.

Mahafezkana

What truly set the structure apart were the massive sal tree beams, uniform in size and stretching up to 45 feet, that supported the entire roof. These beams had stood strong for more than 170 years, surviving two of the region’s most devastating earthquakes — in 1897 and 1950 — without structural damage.

A Silent Demolition, A Loud Outcry

The Mahafezkhana was not just a building — it was a living relic of Assam’s administrative, architectural, and archival history. Once used to store important records, the structure represented the backbone of the colonial-era governance system in Assam.

Mahafezkhana Bulldozed by GMDA

Despite its historical and architectural significance, there was no public notification, no heritage tagging, and no effort at relocation or preservation. It was simply bulldozed — without a plaque, without a memory, without a trace left behind.

“This isn’t just the destruction of bricks and beams — it’s a crime against Assam’s heritage,” said a prominent historian who requested anonymity. “The Mahafezkhana was a unique window into our past. Its demolition is irreversible.”

A Pattern of Neglect

Assam has long struggled with heritage conservation, often sacrificing historically significant structures at the altar of unchecked urban development. The fate of the Mahafezkhana now joins a growing list of lost landmarks that once held the essence of Assam’s identity.

Calls are now growing louder for accountability from the GMDA, with heritage activists demanding an explanation for the demolition and a halt to similar actions in the future.

As bulldozers roll over memory and history, Assam’s architectural legacy lies buried — yet again — under the weight of bureaucratic ignorance.