CM Security Breach: Assam DGP Holds Security Review Meet

According to sources, the chief minister along with state minister Ashok Singhal have expressed dissatisfaction on the security cover that was provided as a section of people managed to get close to the CM, prompting security fears.

In view of the incident, the DGP summoned top police officials to his office on Wednesday night and held a meeting in regards to the matter.

All the Officer-in-Charges (OC) of the Commissioner of Police (CP) were ordered to appear at the DGP office urgently at 9 PM on Wednesday night.

The meeting was held to ensure that the security system is reviewed and improved to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future, sources informed.

Moreover, three Superintendents of Police (SP) of Assam Police, who were responsible for the chief minister’s security, were shunted due to the breach of security at the event.

Their transfer orders were however revoked hours after it was issued .

The three SPs are – Utpal Bayan, SP, (Security-I) Gunendra Deka, SP, (Security-II) and Suman Chakraborty, SP, (Security-III).