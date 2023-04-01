Assam CM Takes Part in Special Cricket Match in Guwahati

Guwahati News

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a special cricket match in Guwahati on Saturday evening.

The cricket match between Chief Minister XI and Chief Justice XI ended in a tie as both the teams were declared winner at the end of the match.

As part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court, a cricket match was held at Judges’ Field where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judges of the high court, and cabinet ministers and MLAs participated.

CM Sarma, after the match ended in tie said, “What an exciting match!”

Meanwhile, Vijay Deb was given the ‘Man of the Match’ title.

