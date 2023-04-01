Assam CM Urges Everyone to Purchase Handloom Gamosas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday appealed everyone to purchase handloom gamosas instead of powerloom.

While addressing the local artisans at the ceremonial event of Golden Silk Park and Trade Centre at Khanapara in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Artfed has been able to purchase as many as 1.5 lakh gamosas and the local artisans are getting fair price for these gamosas.”

He said the middlemen who were filling the gap between customers and artisans have been removed so that they can get the fair price without facing any loss.

CM Sarma informed that government is taking strong initiatives to ban powerloom gamosas and mekhela chadars in order to benefit the artisans of the state.

He further stated the Assam Muga silk, which is a pride of the state, has unique features and called for a change in its design.

The chief minister said, “Assam Muga silk has a unique characteristic and few changes should be bought in the design of Muga.”

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “To support Assamese artisans, I appeal to each one of you to purchase handloom made Gamosas for the upcoming Bihu celebrations. If you see any selling powerloom Gamosas, I advise you to immediately alert local authorities.”