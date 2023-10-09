CM to Inaugurate "East Tech 2023” at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati Tomorrow

“The importance of being self-reliant in the defence sector needs no emphasis as it is not only of critical strategic importance but also an essential component of national power. The India defence industry has made rapid strides in recent times. Developing latest technologies, providing state-of-the-art products and adopting best practices in management has enabled it to not only build a reputation in the global arena but also enabled it to contribute to India's emerging status as an economic powerhouse. There is a growing consensus on the need for modernization of the Armed forces by including the participation of private manufacturers. The underlying idea is to encourage the ease of doing business and together with the involvement of state governments and various defence manufactures from North Eastern States it would provide an opportunity to various new Start-Ups and existing defence manufactures. The event being the first of its kind to be organised in Guwahati, Assam and in the North East Region of the Country, has invited an overwhelming response from the Indian Defence Manufactures and a large number of Indian Manufacturers including MSMEs, DRDO, DPSUs from all over the country, have arrived in the city, a Gateway to the North-East India, to showcase their latest and the most advanced weapon & equipment technology,” Rawat added further.