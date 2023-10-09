CM to Inaugurate "East Tech 2023” at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati Tomorrow

The Chief Minister Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the Mega Defence event "East Tech 2023", showcasing the latest in defence weapon and equipment technology, for the first time ever in the complete North East, at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati in a grand opening on Tuesday.
It is an initiative by the Eastern Army Command in association with the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Government of Assam to create awareness of contemporary technologies and hardware solutions available with Indian Defence Manufactures under ‘Raksha Atmanirbharat’ to meet ever-evolving operational dynamics in Eastern Command with indigenous, innovative, and future technologies.
The event will be graced by Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries & Commerce & PE, Sports & Youth Welfare, Cultural Affairs, Power & Tourism, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Manish Erry, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary for Home & Political Department, Passport & Prison and Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department and many other high-level dignitaries from the Government, Military, Para Military, Police and Civil Society.
A seminar on niche technologies, with IIT Guwahati & a Medical Symposium with AllMS, Guwahati has also been planned during the event.
PRO Defence Guwahati, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat in a press statement said, “The aim of the event is 'To facilitate Eastern Command in meeting its operational challenges by incorporating contemporary indigenous technology’.”
Rawat also stated that a large number of Indian manufacturers including MSMEs, DRDO, DSPUs will be showcasing their latest and the most advanced weapons and equipment technology at the two-day event. “It is also an initiative to promote and provide a platform to various Start-Ups and major players of the Defence Industries hailing from Assam and other NE states to showcase their latest innovation in the Defence sector,” added Rawat.
The event is expected to enable greater engagement with the Indian private sector, R&D organizations including participation of lITs/ various R&D academia.
It will encourage Atmanirbhar Bharat and Raksha Atmanirbharta campaigns wherein max exposure would be provided to indigenously built weapons and equipment system which may subsequently be incorporated into the Indian Armed forces to further enhance its capabilities and promote "Soldiering through Self Reliance", asserted the PRO Defence Guwahati.
“The importance of being self-reliant in the defence sector needs no emphasis as it is not only of critical strategic importance but also an essential component of national power. The India defence industry has made rapid strides in recent times. Developing latest technologies, providing state-of-the-art products and adopting best practices in management has enabled it to not only build a reputation in the global arena but also enabled it to contribute to India's emerging status as an economic powerhouse. There is a growing consensus on the need for modernization of the Armed forces by including the participation of private manufacturers. The underlying idea is to encourage the ease of doing business and together with the involvement of state governments and various defence manufactures from North Eastern States it would provide an opportunity to various new Start-Ups and existing defence manufactures. The event being the first of its kind to be organised in Guwahati, Assam and in the North East Region of the Country, has invited an overwhelming response from the Indian Defence Manufactures and a large number of Indian Manufacturers including MSMEs, DRDO, DPSUs from all over the country, have arrived in the city, a Gateway to the North-East India, to showcase their latest and the most advanced weapon & equipment technology,” Rawat added further.
It may be mentioned that the first day of the event will be restricted to the Defence personnel, it will be open for civilian audience on the second day.