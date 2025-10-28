CM Twisted Priyank Kharge's Remarks on Assam, Says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of deliberately misinterpreting statements for political gain and resorting to “politics of fear” to divert public attention from real issues.

Speaking to reporters at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, Gogoi said, “The Chief Minister always understands things in reverse. His words are no longer acceptable to the people of Assam.”

On Priyank Kharge’s Semiconductor Controversy

Responding to the recent political row triggered by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks on semiconductor talent, Gogoi clarified that Kharge’s words were twisted by the Assam Chief Minister.

“Priyank Kharge never spoke against Assam. He said that India’s engineering talent is also present in Karnataka. Perhaps even some of Assam’s talented young engineers are working there. That was his message,” Gogoi said.

He further added, “Priyank Kharge highlighted that India’s engineering talent—some of which comes from Assam—has contributed to Karnataka’s growth. He became emotional only when he spoke about how the BJP government at the Centre is discriminating against Congress-ruled states by denying them central schemes and projects.”

Gogoi alleged that instead of understanding the context, CM Sarma chose to twist the statement for political mileage. “The Chief Minister always tries to mislead people instead of speaking the truth,” he said.

On Zubeen Garg Case: “SIT Formed Only to Divert Attention”

Gaurav Gogoi also made a strong statement on the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Questioning the intention behind the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Gogoi said he had suspected foul play from day one.

“From the very day the SIT was formed, I clearly said it was a tactic to divert the issue. The same people are involved within the SIT—so what new outcome can we expect?” he asked.

He alleged that the SIT was merely a political tool to suppress facts rather than uncover the truth.

“The Chief Minister formed the SIT only to hide information. When he did not speak a word on the case, I already knew justice would be delayed. This entire exercise is to protect certain people,” Gogoi added.

“Fear Politics is All That Remains for the Chief Minister”

Intensifying his attack on the Assam government, Gogoi said: “The Chief Minister is now surviving only on politics of fear—threatening, intimidating, and diverting the public. But people of Assam are no longer afraid. They want truth, accountability, and justice.”