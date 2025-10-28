Lurinjyoti Clarifies: Extortion Accused Expelled from AJP Long Ago, Now Active in BJP

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Tuesday clarified that one of the man accused in the recent extortion and kidnapping case is no longer associated with the AJP and is currently a member of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters during the Chhath Puja celebrations in Khwang, Gogoi said the individual was expelled from the AJP long ago due to his involvement in such unethical and criminal activities.

“We had expelled that person a long time back for his wrongdoings. After being removed from our party, he joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and later moved to the BJP where he has been active for quite some time. Even today, he is a member of the BJP. He had been involved in extortion earlier as well and that is exactly why we threw him out,” Gogoi said.

Notably, after the arrest of several individuals in connection with the extortion and kidnapping case, in which the Veer Lachit Sena was also allegedly linked, the organisation’s chief secretary Rantu Paniphukan claimed that the one of the accused was associated with the BJP. He even produced photographs as evidence to support his claim. However, soon after, fresh images surfaced on social media showing the same individual participating in an AJP party meeting, leading to political controversy.

Addressing the issue further, the AJP president accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of trying to divert public attention from real issues and suppressing democratic voices. Upon being asked about the Chief Minister’s recent remark hinting that the Veer Lachit Sena could be banned, Gogoi said such statements were made only to manipulate public emotions.

“The Chief Minister wants to steer public mood away from serious issues. If someone praises him, he appreciates it, but if anyone questions him logically, he responds with harsh words and personal attacks. That has become his nature,” Gogoi said.

“Let it be very clear, we will not allow the Chief Minister to politically divert this issue. The people of Assam want the truth. We want justice for Zubeen Garg’s death and punishment for those responsible. The Chief Minister cannot make random statements to shift the focus,” he added.

He further remarked, “He speaks about things that should not be said, and does not speak about things that truly matter.”

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Gogoi also extended his greetings to the people.

“Chhath is a festival of devotion and purity. It brings people together in faith and culture. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all devotees in Assam. May Chhathi Maiya bless our society with peace, harmony and prosperity,” he said.

