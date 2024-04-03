CM Vigilance Cell Raids Residence Of IAS Officer In Guwahati

In a significant development, the residence of IAS officer Indreswar Kalita in Guwahati was subjected to a rigorous raid by the CM Vigilance team on Wednesday.
The operation was conducted based on a case numbered 2/24 on Monday registered by the probing agency targeted assets allegedly disproportionate to Kalita's known sources of income.
According to reports, the raid was carried out at the Nirvana Apartments in the Sundarpur area of Guwahati against the bureaucrat who was elevated to the position of IAS last year against existing vacancies.
The raid aimed to uncover any potential wrongdoing in the accumulation of wealth beyond what could be reasonably explained by his regular sources of income.
Further details regarding the findings of the raid and any subsequent actions are awaited as investigations continue.