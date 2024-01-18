MPLAD Scam: Sukanya Borah Sent to 3-Day Custody of CM's Special Vigilance Cell

ACS officer Sukanya Borah has been sent to three-day custody of the Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) hours after her arrest on Thursday.
Bora was arrested by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) earlier today in connection to the MPLAD scam of Assam.
On the other hand, retired PWD engineer Samed Ali and Deputy Conservator of Forests Bhaskar Deka who were also arrested for their involvement in the scam have been sent to five-day custody of the CM's Special Vigilance Cell, reports said.
The three accused were reportedly produced before the special magistrate's court in Guwahati today.
Notably, the CM's Special Vigilance Cell had grilled Borah, the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro district several times earlier in connection to the scam.
Sukanya Borah has been accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives. Reportedly, Sukanya Bora is the owner of a huge property in Guwahati, Morigaon, Hajo, North Guwahati, among others.
It may be noted that Sukanya Borah was suspended in March, 2023 for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund. In May, Borah's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
Along with Sukanya Bora, retired PWD engineer Samed Ali and Deputy Conservator of Forests Bhaskar Deka have also been arrested, reports added. The duo were summoned by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell for interrogation earlier today. However they were not cooperating with the officials due to which they were arrested, reports said.