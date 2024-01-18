MPLAD Scam: Sukanya Borah Sent to 3-Day Custody of CM's Special Vigilance Cell

It may be noted that Sukanya Borah was suspended in March, 2023 for suspected irregularities in carrying out projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund. In May, Borah's plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was turned down by the Gauhati High Court.

Along with Sukanya Bora, retired PWD engineer Samed Ali and Deputy Conservator of Forests Bhaskar Deka have also been arrested, reports added. The duo were summoned by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell for interrogation earlier today. However they were not cooperating with the officials due to which they were arrested, reports said.