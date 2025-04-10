CM Vigilance Raids Arrested CDPO Surjya Baruah's Guwahati Residence

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell conducted extensive raids at the Guwahati residence of arrested Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Surjya Baruah on Thursday.

As per sources, raids are being carried out since early morning at Baruah's residence in ABC locality's Chanakya Path. The operations are still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Earlier, the officials of the CM's Vigilance seized 12 luxury vehicles along with a substantial amount of cash from the CDPO's possession.

According to sources, the three-story flat in Chanakya Path, where Surjya Baruah resides, is legally owned by Upendra Das. However, it was constructed by Surjya Baruah, who, as per an agreement, handed over three flats to Upendra Das while retaining three for himself. Despite this arrangement, Upendra Das was allegedly denied access to essential amenities such as parking, water supply, electricity, and a lift, which were part of the agreement.

Furthermore, allegations have also been levelled that Surjya Baruah secretly registering the land in his name. Sources also said that he restricted the use of the lift solely for himself, implemented a remote-controlled security system, and employed bouncers to maintain control. Allegations also state that he issued threats, including death threats at gunpoint, to those who opposed him.

Unable to endure the intimidation, Upendra Das approached the police and complained to Bhangagarh Police Station. The case was subsequently transferred to the CM Vigilance Cell, which, during its investigation, uncovered significant evidence of corruption linked to CDPO Baruah. The probe is ongoing.