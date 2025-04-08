Disproportionate Assests Case: Kokrajhar CDPO Arrested; Over Rs 3 Lakh Found in Car

The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell arrested Surjya Baruah, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday. He will be produced before the court later today.

As per sources, a total of Rs 3.50 lakh cash was recovered from the CDPO’s Scorpio vehicle today during a search conducted by the CM Vigilance team. The vehicle, which had been kept under Vigilance custody, was searched, leading to the discovery of the money inside a bag. Following the recovery, Baruah’s Scorpio was seized for further investigation.

It may be mentioned that Baruah was apprehended on Monday evening on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. CDPO Surjya Baruah was detained in Kokrajhar and brought to Guwahati for further legal proceedings. After arriving in Guwahati, he underwent a medical check-up before being held at Panbazar Police Station.

Notably, last month, the CM’s vigilance cell had raided Baruah's residence and office. Search operations were conducted at his residence, Ananda Nagar, in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area. Reportedly, Baruah owns multiple properties in several places across the city and also boasts a fleet of at least 12 luxurious vehicles.

The vigilance team had also conducted raids at his office in Dhubri as part of the ongoing probe into the case. Earlier, sources revealed that officials from the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell recovered Rs 37 lakh in cash and a .32 pistol from the CDPO’s residence.