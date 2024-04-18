CM Vigilance Raids Guwahati Residence Of Former Assam Police ASI

An intensive operation was launched by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell on Thursday at the residence of former assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Santosh Choudhury in Guwahati.
The CM Vigilance Cell targetted the former ASI of Assam Police over alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets. A team of the anti-corruption agency raided the North Guwahati residence of Santosh Choudhury, who had been dismissed from service previously.
According to the information at hand, the operation was carried out in order to evaluate the assets under him and tally it with his known sources of income.
Sources close to the development said that the probing agency has information of assets owned by Choudhury not only in Guwahati, but also in Bihar, all of which will be evaluated in due course.
It may be noted that the former police official was dismissed from the service in 2022 over several instances of misconduct while on duty. Santosh Choudhury was accused of blackmailing other government officials and extortion through which he reportedly amassed disproportionate wealth.
According to sources, Chourdhury has accumulated over 200 per cent of wealth that do not match with his legal income sources.