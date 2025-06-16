CM Vigilance Weaponised Against Dissent: MP Ajit Bhuyan

Following his appearance before the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell, Assam Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan alleged political vendetta and accused the vigilance body of functioning as the Chief Minister’s “personal strike force.” Bhuyan was summoned in connection with an alleged misuse of MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds—a case he called part of a broader campaign to silence critical voices ahead of the 2026 elections.

Advertisment

Emerging from the CM Vigilance office on Monday, Bhuyan told reporters that he had been asked nearly 30 questions related to various developmental schemes. “I had just one answer for all of them,” he said with a calm but defiant tone, “I have always cooperated with the authorities, and I will continue to do so.”

Yet, Bhuyan minced no words when it came to the role and intent behind the investigation. “The CM Vigilance has been weaponised. It’s being used like a private army to target political opponents,” he alleged.

“MPs Only Recommend, Execution Is Elsewhere”

Bhuyan clarified that under the MPLADS scheme, MPs are only responsible for recommending projects, and the actual implementation is carried out by the district administration. “The role of an MP ends at the recommendation stage. The District Commissioner is the authority that oversees execution. If there are any irregularities, the DC should be the one held accountable, not the MP,” Bhuyan argued, challenging the very basis of the investigation against him.

He further questioned why the officials responsible for implementing the projects were not being investigated. “Only the DC knows who was assigned what task, and how. Ask them. That’s where the answers lie,” he stated.

“Vigilance Action a Political Smokescreen”

The veteran journalist-turned-politician hinted that the case against him was part of a broader effort to suppress dissent, especially as civil society voices become more vocal in Assam. “The moment opposition leaders come together, the CM unleashes investigations and harassment to intimidate them. This is nothing but political vengeance,” he said.

Bhuyan raised concerns over selective targeting by the vigilance body. “Why is it that when BJP leaders face similar allegations, the CM Vigilance sleeps through it all? But when it comes to Ajit Bhuyan, they suddenly spring into action?”

He went on to say, “If political corruption is being probed, then let’s start from the top. What about the Chief Minister and his family? Why does the CM Vigilance avoid probing them? Why do they stay silent when real questions are asked?”