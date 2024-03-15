MPLAD Scam: CM's SVC Submits 1133-Page Chargesheet Against Sukanya Bora & 14 Others

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into corruption and misappropriation of funds in the execution of several schemes under MPLAD funds, for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-23, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) has submitted a comprehensive chargesheet to the Special Court, Assam, in a high-profile corruption case involving Sukanya Bora, the former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metropolitan, and 14 others. This action follows a thorough probe initiated after damning revelations surfaced in a report published last year on February 3, 2023, in the Assamese Daily.