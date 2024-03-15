MPLAD Scam: CM's SVC Submits 1133-Page Chargesheet Against Sukanya Bora & 14 Others

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into corruption and misappropriation of funds in the execution of several schemes under MPLAD funds, for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-23, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) has submitted a comprehensive chargesheet to the Special Court, Assam, in a high-profile corruption case involving Sukanya Bora, the former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metropolitan, and 14 others. This action follows a thorough probe initiated after damning revelations surfaced in a report published last year on February 3, 2023, in the Assamese Daily.
The chargesheet, registered as Vigilance Police Station Case No. 05/2024, lists offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, Assam Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management Act 2005, and Assam Public Procurement Act 2017. The accused, including Sukanya Bora, stand charged with criminal misconduct, corruption, and abuse of their positions as public servants.
The investigation, which began with a regular inquiry sanctioned by the Competent Authority, uncovered substantial evidence indicating disproportionate assets amassed by Sukanya Bora during her tenure as a public servant. A separate case, Vigilance Police Station Case No. 08/2023, was initiated specifically to probe the acquisition of these assets beyond her known sources of income.
Following meticulous scrutiny, including forensic auditing of financial transactions and property details, it was revealed that Sukanya Bora's disproportionate assets amounted to a staggering 786.26% of her known income. The total value of these assets was determined to be Rs 8,14,18,533.54.
Sukanya Bora was apprehended on January 18, 2024, and subsequently remanded to police custody for three days. Upon completion of the remand period, she was transferred to judicial custody and is currently incarcerated in District Jail, Guwahati.
With the prosecution sanction granted by the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam, the chargesheet against Sukanya Bora and others has been formally submitted to the Special Court, Assam. The voluminous document spans 1133 pages and outlines the charges of corruption and criminal misconduct leveled against the accused.
The filing of the chargesheet marks a significant step towards ensuring accountability and combating corruption within the public administration. The legal proceedings in this case are expected to shed further light on the alleged malpractices and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.