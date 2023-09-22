CM Vows Strict Action After ‘Bihu’ Presented in Distorted Manner in Guwahati Hotel

In the name of ‘fusion’, the folk dance of Assam ‘Bihu’ was performed in a distorted form once again. The incident was reported at a five-star hotel in Guwahati city during an annual function of a company outside the state on Thursday.
Owing to this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to take legal action.
A case has already been registered in connection to the matter by BJP Kamrup Metro District unit at Jalukbari police station on Friday.
According to reports, a dance troupe from Kolkata showcased the Bihu dance in a distorted form.
Meanwhile, a civic committee from Jalukbari urged the state government to take strict action against the company for allegedly distorting and insulting the folk dance of state.
Earlier, a controversy had erupted over the presentation of the Bihu dance in a ‘distorted’ way while welcoming UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the national capital for the G20 summit.
Later, several netizens took to social media and expressed their resentment.
Many have labeled it as an ‘insult’ to Assamese culture with some of them also pointing out the dress code of the dancers.
“It looked like someone is dancing with a saree,” a user wrote on platform ‘X’.