Coaches of Moving Train Catches Fire in Guwahati’s Chandmari

A massive fire erupted in two coaches of a moving train at Chandmari locality in Guwahati on Saturday evening.

As per primary sources, the train was moving towards lower Assam. The reason for the fire has not been ascertained as of yet.

Post the incident, train services between Upper and Lower Assam has been halted.

Fortunately, the coaches that caught fire was reportedly empty due to which no casualty or injury of any passenger has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Police and fire-fighting personnel have arrived at the spot to douse the blazing inferno.

More details awaited.