Woman’s Body Found Buried in Assam’s Nagaon, Murder Suspected

Sensation grips Assam’s Nagaon district after the body of a woman was recovered from the premises of a house at Dimoruguri Kesa Ali lane.

According to locals, the woman is believed to have been killed by her husband identified as Narayan Das.

The accused man is currently on the run after committing the heinous crime.

After being informed about the incident, the Nagaon Police and the district magistrate arrived at the spot and exhumed the woman’s body.

The locals claimed that Narayan was an e-rickshaw driver.

Meanwhile, the police said, “Some locals saw the toes of the buried woman sticking out of the soil. They then informed us. The locals said that the deceased woman is Momi Das, the wife of a man named Narayan Das. However, we do not have any picture of the lady.”

“The local people also told us that the duo has been living here since many years. Narayan was an e-rickshaw driver and he usually entered into quarrel with his wife. We have exhumed the body of the woman and will send it for post-mortem,” the police further added.

A case has been lodged and a thorough investigation is underway by the police.

In another horrifying murder that was reported earlier this month, a man missing in Salbari locality in Assam’s Baksa district for over two months 10 days was found buried at a remote place. The deceased identified as Lalsan Ali of North Bhakuamari in Salbari sub-division went missing since December 18 last year.

According to the family members of the deceased, Lalsan Ali was killed by his wife and her family members over a land dispute.

Brother of the deceased Lalsan Ali alleged before the media that a missing case was earlier lodged by them at Gobardhana Police Station last year, however, initially, the police didn’t paid much attention into the case.

Later, Lalsan’s brother and the plaintiff, Haider Ali, approached the top police official about the incident. After that, the police detained his wife Manuwara Khatun and his brothers Ahmed Ali and Hussain Ali for interrogation several times.

The body was found buried in the jungle "Faring Bagan", located in a remote area of ​​the Salbari subdivision in Baksa.