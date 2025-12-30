Cold Wave Hits Kamrup Metro, Education Dept Orders School Closure

All government and provincialised schools in Kamrup Metropolitan district will remain closed for one week due to extreme cold weather conditions, the education department announced on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to an advisory issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer and District Mission Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha, schools will remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Classes will resume after the winter break, subject to further instructions.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of students, especially young children, as cold conditions continue to prevail across the district. The order was issued with the approval of the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan.

School authorities have been asked to inform students, parents and staff about the temporary closure and ensure that no academic or co-curricular activities are conducted during this period. Heads of institutions have also been instructed to make necessary arrangements for the smooth reopening of schools after the break.

The advisory applies to all government and provincialised schools in the district. Private schools, however, have been advised to take a decision on closure independently, keeping the best interests of students in mind.

The education department said further instructions, if required, will be issued in due course depending on the weather situation.

Also Read: Delhi Air Pollution: Schools for Young Students Shift Fully Online