Delhi Air Pollution: Schools for Young Students Shift Fully Online

As air pollution in Delhi continues to reach dangerously high levels, the government has directed schools to move entirely to online classes for students up to Class V, an official order stated.

The move follows the announcement of strict anti-pollution measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat the worsening air quality in the capital.

Earlier, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DDE) had allowed schools to function in a hybrid mode, combining physical and online classes, for several grades.

A circular issued on December 13 instructed heads of government, government-aided, and private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and Class XI in hybrid format wherever online teaching was feasible.

Under the previous arrangement, schools remained open, and attendance in online classes was voluntary, with students and parents given the choice. The hybrid system was to continue until further orders.

However, with air quality deteriorating further, authorities have now tightened the protocol for younger children, directing schools to switch entirely to online mode for students up to Class V to safeguard their health.