College Student Found Hanging In Guwahati; Kin Allege Foul Play

A college student, who went missing recently, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented house in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area.
The deceased has been identified as Raja Narzary, a fifth semester student at Gossaigaon college.
Sources informed that Raja was a resident of Saraibil in Gossaigaon under Kokrajhar district and for the past 2 months, he was employed at a gutkha company situated at Bamunimaidan area in Guwahati city.
According to information received, Raja, who had gone missing on September 23, was found hanging inside the toilet of his rented house on Tuesday morning.
There is clear indication of foul play as several injury marks were spotted in his body. His family has alleged that it was a case of premeditated murder.
City police have been informed of the incident and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.