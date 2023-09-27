Vehicular Restrictions Imposed in Nagaland's Mon After Death of 2 Assam Youths

Just two days after two youths from Assam were found dead in Nagaland, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mon District issued directives regarding vehicular movement to and from the district.
According to the directives issued, the DC has advised people of Mon to restrict traveling to Assam’s Sonari. The DC also appealed for the closure of all kinds of passenger vehicles from Mon district to Dimapur via Sonari.
Further, passenger vehicles have been advised to temporarily restrict traveling to Dimapur, and private vehicles restricted traveling to Sonari, the DC notice said.
This advisory has been passed in order to do away with any untoward happenings keeping in mind the sensitivity of the incident.
Notably, two youths hailing from Assam were found dead under mysterious conditions in Nagaland’s Mon district on Monday. According to information received, the duo was found in a half-naked state with clear injury marks on their bodies. It is suspected that the youths were murdered by unidentified miscreants.
The deceased youths have been identified as Lalit Nowholia and Utpal Tassa, both hailing from Sonari in Assam. Sources informed that the duo had gone to Nagaland on September 22 and was supposed to return a day later, however, the two became traceless.