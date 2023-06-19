College Student’s Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances in Guwahati

Tension gripped Guwahati’s Basistha area after the body of a college student was recovered on Monday.
The deceased student has been identified as Hem Chandra Gogoi.
As per reports, Gogoi’s body was found inside his rented house in Basistha Mandir area this morning.
Hem Chandra was a student of the Government College Of Arts and Crafts Assam (GCAC) situated in Basistha Mandir. He was a resident of Assam’s Sadiya.
Meanwhile, the owner of the rented house informed the Basistha Police regarding the incident. The police have reached the spot and have currently launched an investigation.