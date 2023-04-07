Assam: Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in JEC Hostel Room

In a shocking incident, a student of Jorhat Engineering College (JEC) in Assam was found dead in his hostel room under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased student has been identified as Shah Nihajul Nihaj, hailing from Mirza in Kamrup. He was at the college to take an exam which he had previously failed. The incident took place early in the morning in room number 506 of hostel no. 5 of the college.

The exact cause of the student's death is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. However, rumors are rife that the warden of the hostel tried to cover up the incident, leading to suspicion among students and the family members of the deceased.

The Jorhat Engineering College authorities have expressed shock and grief over the incident and have promised to extend all necessary cooperation to the family of the deceased. Meanwhile, the local police have launched an investigation into the incident and have begun questioning the warden and other hostel staff members.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the college campus, and students have demanded a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death. The body of the deceased student has been recently kept in JMCH, and the family members have also arrived to claim the body. The college authorities have assured them of all necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.