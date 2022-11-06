Guwahati: ColourPlus Advertising Celebrates 20th Anniversary

ColourPlus Advertising and Publishing, a press in Rajgarh, Guwahati, on Sunday celebrated its two-decade anniversary by adding a new bookbinding unit in the presence of a number of dignitaries from various fields including the media.

The book binding unit was inaugurated with full technical and state-of-the-art technology equipment.

The event was inaugurated by the Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin newspaper Prakash Mahanta. The event was attended by publisher Deben Kalita, journalist Manoranjan Kalita, Montu Kumar Saikia, Arunlochan Das, Azad Osman Gani, Kaminikanth Burma, Anup Kumar Sarma and others.

At the end of the inaugural ceremony, ColourPlus owner Bhaskar Barman wished the blessings and cooperation of the people in the coming days.