GU Faculty Dr Rita Moni Baishya Receives National Award

Dr Rita Moni Baishya, Associate Professor and departmental Head of Hindi of Gauhati University was awarded Sreemati Ranidevi Baghel Smriti Nagri Sevi Sammaan National Award at the 45th National Conference of Nagri Lipi Parishad held in Dibrugarh.
The conference was held on November 4-5 and she was conferred the award for her enormous contribution in the field Devnagri Script by Central Government Sponsored NGO “Nagri Lipi Parishad”.
Dr Baishya received the award from Mr. Rameshwar Teli, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Commission, Government of India where she was awarded a certificate, one angvastra, a memento and an amount of rupees five thousand.
Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, President and Secretary including other officials of Nagri Lipi Parishad, Professors from various Universities of India were present in the award giving Ceremony.
The Nagari Lipi Parishad, New Delhi was established in the year 1975 with the initiative of noted freedom fighter, great social activist Acharya Vinoba Bhave. This institution was established with the aim of developing the Nagari to abridge the Indian languages together and to draw the attention of the people towards the utility and simplicity of the Nagari script.
Recently she has transcripted and translated the ‘Rukmini Haran Naat’ written by Mahaurush Shankardev, which is published by Vani Prakashan, New Delhi. This is the first-ever translation of Rukmini Haran Naat in Hindi language.
It may be mentioned here that earlier Dr. Baishya has been awarded a National award in the year 2015 by Central Hindi Directorate of Govt. of India where she received a certificate and an amount of rupees one lakh rupees for her book ‘Lohit Kinare’.