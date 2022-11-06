GU Faculty Dr Rita Moni Baishya Receives National Award

Dr Rita Moni Baishya, Associate Professor and departmental Head of Hindi of Gauhati University was awarded Sreemati Ranidevi Baghel Smriti Nagri Sevi Sammaan National Award at the 45th National Conference of Nagri Lipi Parishad held in Dibrugarh.

The conference was held on November 4-5 and she was conferred the award for her enormous contribution in the field Devnagri Script by Central Government Sponsored NGO “Nagri Lipi Parishad”.

Dr Baishya received the award from Mr. Rameshwar Teli, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Commission, Government of India where she was awarded a certificate, one angvastra, a memento and an amount of rupees five thousand.

Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, President and Secretary including other officials of Nagri Lipi Parishad, Professors from various Universities of India were present in the award giving Ceremony.