Guwahati: Communication Workshop Held At State Cancer Institute

A one day workshop on communication was held on September 13, 2022 by the department of pain and palliative medicine at the State Cancer Institute, GMC in Guwahati, Assam.

The art of communication is a language of leadership. The workshop was attended by approximately 50 participants comprising doctors, nurses, and volunteers from various organisations of the city.

Dr B.C. Goswami, Director SCI, Guwahati welcomed the participants which was followed by a series of academic lectures on various aspects of communication By Dr. Dinesh Goswami, Dr. Arun Deka, Dr. Dipankar Dakua, Dr. Nivedita Upamanyu, Dr. Shantana Das, Dr. Mrinal Dev Choudhury, Dr. Priyakshi Borkakoty and Dr. Kaberi.

After the end of this academic lecture a role play was performed by the participants and faculty members. Dr. Devajit Choudhury (superintendent, SCI) delivered the vote of thanks and distributed the certificates among the participants.