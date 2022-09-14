Gujarat: 7 Killed After Elevator Plunges 7 Floors In Ahmedabad

As many as seven people were killed while another person was left injured in an elevator accident in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at a building named Aspire-2 nearby Gujarat University.

The elevator reportedly fell from a height of seven floors of the under construction building after the pulling rope snapped.

The deceased were all labouerers engaged in construction works in the building. They were identified as Sanjaybhai Babubhai Nayak, Jagdishbhai Rameshbhai Nayak, Ashwinbhai Sombhai Nayak, Mukesh Bharatbhai Nayak, Mukeshbhai Bharatbhai Nayak, Rajmal Sureshbhai Kharadi and Pankajbhai Shankarbhai Kharadi.

Further details in the matter are awaited.