Complaint Filed Against Rahul Gandhi For Breaching Yatra Guidelines

A complaint was filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday at the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati for allegedly breaching the conditions set by authorities during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
This comes after massive law and order situation arose at Khanapara in Guwahati earlier in the day as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra returning from Meghalaya tried to enter the city, which was already prohibited by the authorities.
The authorities had only permitted the Yatra to take the highway route touching areas like Basistha, Garchuk, Lokhra and reach Jalukbari before heading towards lower Assam.
However, led by Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra tried to enter Guwahati from Khanapara only to find themselves blocked by authorities who set up barricading.
An altercation broke out between the authorities and Congress leaders and workers during which Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah again sustained injuries. Several police personnel guarding the barricading were also injured in the incident.
In the aftermath of the situation, a complaint was registered against Rahul Gandhi for not following the directives issued by the authorities. In addition, the complaint also mentioned the injuries to police personnel caused due to the unnecessary detour attempt.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh Alwar for instigating the mob violence against the state police personnel during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam from Meghalaya with 3,000 people and 200 vehicles. We can assess the circumstances and determine what would have happened in Guwahati if he had visited the city today with 3,000 people and 200 automobiles. We have requested them not to enter the city several times over the last six days, but they have been permitted to continue their yatra via the National Highway. Despite the blockage, party leaders and members engaged in a confrontation with state police officers. Rahul was inciting the mob by standing near his vehicle. As a result, we will file a criminal case against him. The police will take appropriate measures based on their investigations and enquiries. We won't arrest him now, but after the Lok Sabha elections."