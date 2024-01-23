Guwahati News

Traffic Regulations In Guwahati For Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The yatra is set to pass through Jorabat-Khanapara-Basistha Chariali-Lakhara-Gorchuk-Jalukbari, potentially causing traffic congestion on NH-27 (National Highway 27) from Khanapara to Jalukbari.
Pratidin Bureau

Due to the scheduled Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (January 23), there will be specific traffic regulations in place in Guwahati City.

To minimize disruptions, Guwahati Traffic Police has strongly recommended the public to avoid the mentioned stretch on National Highway-27 between Khanapara and Jalukbari Rotary from 9 am to 4 pm today. Commuters are advised to opt for GS Road as an alternative route during this period.

Rahul Gandhi
Guwahati traffic Police

