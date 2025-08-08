Concerns Raised Over Safety at Basistha Mandir Following Student’s Fatal Incident

The tragic death of Biplab Paul at Basistha Temple has sparked a tense controversy, with the temple management committee and the victim’s family offering sharply differing accounts of the events leading to his demise.

At a press conference held by the Basistha Mandir Management Committee, spokespersons addressed the allegations made by Paul’s family that a group of temple volunteers had attacked the young man. The family claimed Biplab Paul suffered severe injuries in the assault, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and subsequently passed away.

Speaking to the media, the temple committee strongly denied these accusations. They maintained that their volunteers, who often coordinate with local police and administration during temple events, did not assault the youth. The committee acknowledged that while the temple draws large crowds and occasionally experiences disturbances caused by individuals under the influence of alcohol or behaving inappropriately, such incidents are dealt with firmly. However, they refuted claims that Paul was physically harmed by their volunteers or that his clothing was forcibly removed.

The committee urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation and stated that internal volunteer conduct had always been disciplined since 2018, with temple activities running smoothly.

Contrary to rumours circulating about a volunteer wearing a blue ribbon card involved in the incident, the committee clarified that none of their volunteers wore such identification.

Family Appeals for Justice, Rejects Committee's Statement

In response, the family of Biplab Paul appealed to the Basistha Mandir Committee, pleading with them not to shield the alleged perpetrators. Rejecting the committee’s version of events, the family insists that Paul was indeed assaulted on the premises.

Two close friends of Paul have come forward with video evidence supporting the family’s claims and have reported the matter to both the media and police.

Paul, a 10th-grade student at Narbam High School, was described by relatives and local community members as a hardworking orphan who never engaged in any illicit activity.

The family had attempted to file a First Information Report (FIR) with the police immediately after the incident. However, they were advised to wait until the post-mortem report was completed, according to the investigating officer at Basistha police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka today confirmed that no FIR has been filed by the family yet, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Calls for Accountability and Concern Over Future Safety

As the family awaits the results of the post-mortem examination, they have urged the city police to take strict action against those responsible for Paul’s death.

Relatives of the deceased have also expressed fears that without a proper investigation, similar violent incidents could happen again at Basistha Mandir or other public spaces.

This case highlights the urgent need for transparent inquiry and justice to restore public trust and ensure the safety of all visitors to the temple.

