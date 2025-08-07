Teen Dies After Alleged Assault by Bol Bom Volunteers; Girlfriend Dies by Suicide

A teenage boy, Biplab Paul, died on Wednesday after allegedly being assaulted by Bol Bom volunteers near Basistha Temple. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, especially after reports emerged that his grieving girlfriend also died by suicide following the tragedy.

Biplab Paul, a Class 10 student, had joined the annual Bol Bom yatra on Sunday along with three friends. Despite running a fever, he participated in the event wearing a hoodie. According to allegations, volunteers overseeing the pilgrimage objected to his attire and demanded that he remove the hoodie and go shirtless, as per ritualistic norms. When Biplab refused to undress, he was allegedly assaulted.

Reports claim that around 30 young men, all volunteers associated with the event, took part in the assault. Biplab somehow managed to return home with his friends after the incident. However, his health continued to deteriorate. On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

His body was brought home after post-mortem examination on Thursday.

Biplab was an orphan, having lost both parents earlier in life. Following news of his death, his teenage girlfriend, identified as Aguni Biswas, a Class 9 student from Bishnupur village near the Manas National Park along the India-Bhutan border, reportedly died by suicide. Aguni, aged 16, allegedly consumed poison. Locals claim she had been deeply disturbed after learning about Biplab's death. This comes just three days after the death of her father, Sunil Biswas.

The twin tragedies have sparked outrage and concern among locals, with many pointing fingers at the unchecked aggression of Bol Bom volunteers. There have been increasing allegations that some volunteers misuse their authority, often subjecting devotees to harassment and even demanding money or contraband in the name of ritual enforcement.

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety and conduct of such religious gatherings, especially concerning minors and vulnerable participants.

A detailed investigation is awaited, and the city's Basistha police are yet to make any arrests.

