Woman Goes Missing During Bol Bom Celebrations in Guwahati's Basistha Mandir

An elderly woman has reportedly gone missing during Bol Bom celebrations in Guwahati’s Basistha Mandir.
According to sources, the woman identified as Kalpana Deka (46) had arrived at the Basistha Mandir on Sunday night as part of the Bol Bom festivities.
However, a few moments later she reportedly detached from her family members and was nowhere to be found.
Deka, a resident of Lutuma, had come to the temple along with her friends and a few family members, sources said.
Meanwhile, search operations are currently underway in different locations to trace the missing woman.