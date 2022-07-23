Conditions Set For Barshashree Buragohain's Release, Says Counsel

The Gauhati High Court, while granting bail to Barshashree Buragohain on July 21 set certain conditions for it, her counsel informed on Saturday.

An undergraduate student, Buragohain had been arrested in May this year for her social media posts that were deemed to be anti-national.

Advocate Atul Dihingia, who represented Buragohain said that the high court attached three conditions while granting her bail.

According to him, Buragohain will have to be present whenever requested by the investigating officer and will have to cooperate with the investigation.