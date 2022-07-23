Conditions Set For Barshashree Buragohain's Release, Says Counsel

The Gauhati High Court, while granting bail to Barshashree Buragohain on July 21 set certain conditions for it, her counsel informed on Saturday.
An undergraduate student, Buragohain had been arrested in May this year for her social media posts that were deemed to be anti-national.
Advocate Atul Dihingia, who represented Buragohain said that the high court attached three conditions while granting her bail.
According to him, Buragohain will have to be present whenever requested by the investigating officer and will have to cooperate with the investigation.
Secondly, she has been prohibited from revealing facts related to the case to anyone and lastly, she cannot repeat the same act again, informed Dihingia.
It may be noted that Barshashree Buragohain, an undergraduate student of Assam was jailed for writing a poem supporting banned outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) on social media platform Facebook.
A court had granted permission to Buragohain to appear in her degree exam which was held on July 16. She appeared the examination under tight security arrangements.