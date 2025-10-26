Congress Defends Gaurav Gogoi Amid Shoe Controversy at Zubeen Kshetra

The Assam Congress on Sunday rushed to contain a growing public backlash against its state president and MP Gaurav Gogoi after he was accused of entering Zubeen Garg’s cremation site at Sonapur while wearing shoes. The incident triggered outrage among fans and locals who termed it a “deeply insensitive and disrespectful gesture” toward the late music icon’s resting place.

The controversy erupted on October 24 when Gogoi visited the site of Zubeen Khetra beyond the time permitted under the government-issued SOP. Visuals from the spot showed the Congress leader and members of his team sitting inside the sanctified area while wearing footwear — a gesture that immediately drew public condemnation.

Several local residents present during the visit objected to Gogoi's conduct, alleging that he ignored the emotional sentiments attached to the site, now regarded as a place of reverence by Zubeen Garg’s fans across Assam and beyond. Witnesses reportedly confronted Gogoi’s team, accusing them of violating the sanctity of the memorial ground.

However, as criticism mounted online, the Assam Congress attempted damage control. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the party defended its president, claiming he had shown due respect during his visit:

“As he approached the sacred site of Zubeen Khetra, Assam PCC President @GauravGogoiAsm, in his characteristic humility and sensitivity, removed his sandals and walked barefoot. The misinformation being spread by some over this gesture is truly unfortunate,” the party wrote.

The clarification, instead of calming tensions, has raised further questions. Critics accused the Congress of whitewashing the incident and misleading the public while footage from the site continued to circulate on social media showing Gogoi and others with their shoes on.

Political observers point out that Gogoi's visit came at a politically charged moment, as several parties have attempted to align themselves with public sentiment over Zubeen Garg’s death — an emotional issue that has shaken Assam. What was intended as a condolence visit has now snowballed into a political flashpoint.

Meanwhile, many social media users demanded an explanation directly from Gogoi rather than his party. Others argued that leaders must demonstrate cultural sensitivity and adhere to local customs, especially during visits to emotionally charged public spaces.