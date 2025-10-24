Gaurav Gogoi Defies Govt SOP, Joins Crowd at Zubeen Kshetra

Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi visited Zubeen Kshetra past 10 PM tonight, openly defying the government’s recently imposed SOP restricting access to the memorial site. His visit coincided with hundreds of Assam residents gathered at the site, demanding the immediate repeal of the restrictive measures.

Addressing the crowd, Gogoi said, “Every one of us has grown up with Zubeen’s films and music. When we saw the trailer of Zubeen Garg's beloved film 'Roi Roi Binale', emotions ran high again. To honor those feelings, we come together at Zubeen Kshetra. This is a sacred space for the people of Assam. No government order can dictate our respect and devotion. Assam’s people have preserved this memorial, transformed it into a spiritual site, and it is the responsibility of the government to honor—not restrict—their emotions.”

Gogoi sharply criticized the SOP, highlighting that the restrictions were hurting public sentiment rather than serving any meaningful purpose. His words resonated with the hundreds who remained at Zubeen Kshetra late into the night, standing united to assert their right to freely pay homage to the legendary singer.

The mass gathering has grown beyond a simple tribute—it is now a demonstration of public unity, cultural pride, and resistance against regulations perceived as insensitive to Assam’s collective emotions.