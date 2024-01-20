Congress Denied Permission To Take Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Through Guwahati

Taunting the Assam Chief Minister for trying to show too much loyalty towards the BJP, the Congress general secretary Communications, Jairam Ramesh urged the BJP president JP Nadda, that he (Nadda) should tell Sarma that he does not need to give more proof of his loyalty for the BJP and the RSS and that the Nyay Yatra should be allowed to take the same route which was taken by Nadda himself earlier.