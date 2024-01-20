Congress Accuses BJP Of Trying to Sabotage 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam

“As planned, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will take place in Guwahati on January 23. APCC head Bhupen Kumar Borah has already requested permission from the administration to carry out the yatra. Furthermore, Debabrata Saikia of the Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) traveled to Guwahati today to engage with the district administration and city police about this issue. I would like to urge BJP National President JP Nadda to ask Assam's chief minister to enable us to perform the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Guwahati, similar to Nadda's last road show in the city. Let the chief minister file FIRs against us, but allow us to carry out the yatra. The hardships we are facing here in Assam were not experienced earlier during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', even in BJP-ruled states,” Jairam Ramesh said.