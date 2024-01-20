Congress Accuses BJP Of Trying to Sabotage 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) lodged two police complaints after a few roadside thugs allegedly vandalised 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' banners and posters in Lakhimpur last night while chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans.
According to sources, another FIR has been filed against miscreants who allegedly attacked some Congress workers.
APCC chief Bhupen Bora announced at a press conference on Saturday that they had already examined the CCTV footage, which revealed that a group of goons arrived in a car and began vandalizing the roadside banners.
Bora further claimed that the APCC had previously requested permission from the Kamrup Metro District Administration to hold the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Guwahati 10 days earlier. However, they have not replied positively, asserted Borah.
“I'm not sure where the government stands yet. However, we have received an invitation from the Guwahati Press Club. This is why we want to take Rahul Gandhi to the Press Club. We intend to move on the route through BJP national president JP Nadda, who just attended a road show in Guwahati,” Borah said.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is attempting to sabotage the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', despite the fact that the Congress party is working hard to ensure its success.
“As planned, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will take place in Guwahati on January 23. APCC head Bhupen Kumar Borah has already requested permission from the administration to carry out the yatra. Furthermore, Debabrata Saikia of the Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) traveled to Guwahati today to engage with the district administration and city police about this issue. I would like to urge BJP National President JP Nadda to ask Assam's chief minister to enable us to perform the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Guwahati, similar to Nadda's last road show in the city. Let the chief minister file FIRs against us, but allow us to carry out the yatra. The hardships we are facing here in Assam were not experienced earlier during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', even in BJP-ruled states,” Jairam Ramesh said.
Jairam Ramesh went on to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to derail the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
"Everything that is happening is at the Prime Minister's direction. The Prime Minister does not want the Bharat Nyay Yatra to be successful,” said Jairam Ramesh adding, "Himanta Biswa Sarma is nothing more than a puppet."