“Congress Has a History of Vote Theft”: Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia

The country observed its 77th Republic Day Today, with celebrations also held at the Assam BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, where the national tricolour was unfurled by state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Addressing the media after the flag-hoisting ceremony, Saikia launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, dismissing allegations related to electoral irregularities and accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation for political gains.

Responding to Gogoi’s remarks, Saikia said the Congress leader should instead speak about Pakistan, claiming that Gogoi lacks understanding of Assam’s and India’s civilisation and cultural heritage. He asserted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is deeply connected with Sanatan civilisation and culture, and added that the BJP does not require any “certificate” from Gaurav Gogoi.

Rejecting claims of vote theft, Saikia termed such allegations baseless and impossible. He said that it cannot be considered a crime if a Booth Level Agent (BLA-1 or BLA-2) attempts to include the name of an Indian citizen in the voters’ list. Emphasising that voter list revision is a continuous and transparent process, he questioned why there was so much controversy when provisions like claims and objections already exist."Why is there so much uproar when there is a provision for claims and objections?" he stated.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Saikia raised a rhetorical question over allegations linked to Boko, asking whether the Zila Parishad Chairperson was personally sitting at a computer and entering names into the voters’ list. He said unnecessary uproar was being created despite the presence of a clear mechanism to address grievances.

Turning the tables on Congress, the BJP leader accused the party of having a history of electoral manipulation. He cited the example of the post-Independence era, claiming that despite Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel having support from several states, the Congress made Jawaharlal Nehru the Prime Minister with backing from only a few states.

“The BJP does not need to steal votes. The blessings of the people are with the BJP,” Saikia asserted.

